United Airlines Soon to Launch Air Taxi Service

We could soon be seeing a scene from the animated sitcom “The Jetsons” play out right in front of our eyes.

United Airlines announced a new plan to launch air taxis. This service would better serve customers located in congested urban areas located near airports, which would cut travel time by avoiding traffic.

The airline said it will help electric-aircraft startup Archer develop an aircraft capable of helicopter-style, vertical takeoffs and landings. Archer hopes to deliver its first aircraft in 2024, if granted certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

United Airlines plans to purchase as many as 200 aircrafts, with the sole purpose of creating cleaner air travel.