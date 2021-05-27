United Airlines offers Free Flights for One Year

United Airlines has joined other companies by rewarding those who are vaccinated.

This is a part of the company’s your “shot to fly” sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is open to new and existing loyalty members, who chooses to upload their vaccination card onto United Airlines website.

United says the sweepstakes is in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to encourage more people to get the vaccine to fight against COVID-19. The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots to help meet its goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.

The deadline to enter is June 22nd. Winners will have the opportunity to win roundtrip tickets for two and fly anywhere in the world United flies. For the grand prize some lucky individuals will be able to win one year of free air travel.

Through the month of June, 30 pairs of tickets will be given away. On July 1, United says, it will randomly select five loyalty members to receive a grand prize of one year of free travel anywhere United flies for themselves and a companion, in any class of service.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents who are at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivise people to get their shot,” said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”