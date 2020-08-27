Two dead after violent crash in Mantua

Two women are dead and one teenager is injured after a crash in the Mantua section of the city sent one of them into a home.

Police say a 19-year old woman was driving a Ford Taurus near the 3500 block of Mount Vernon street when she jumped the curb, drove east along the sidewalk, and hit three pedestrians.

Among the victims were a 30-year old woman, 57-year old woman and a 14-year old girl.

Police say the impact was so strong that the 30-year old woman’s body was launched into the air and went through the front door of the house. They found her body in the living room.

Medics pronounced her and the 57-year old woman dead.

The 14-year old girl had some injuries to her legs, but is now in stable condition.

The driver suffered injuries and was taken to Presbyterian hospital, where officials are trying to determine if she was under the influence. L and I came out here and deemed the property a structure hazard.

Investigators say the home was a rental property, and no one was inside at the time of the crash.

Police also said there are cameras in the area that captured what happened.

This remains under investigation.