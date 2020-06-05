Try this tasty recipe from Red Lion Diner in Southampton, NJ for National Veggie Burger Day

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Veggie Burger:

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup carrots

1/2 cup broccoli

1/2 cup Black beans (Cooked)

1/2 cup cooked rice

  • Directions:
    • Chop in food processor and then sautéed in pan with olive oil; take off when veggies become soft. Add to a bowl to mix thoroughly.
    • Season with:

Tablespoon salt

Tablespoon paprika

Pinch of thyme

Pinch of cumin

Pinch of black pepper

Add 1 egg

Add 1/2 cup olive oil

Add 1 cup bread crumb

  • Mix until mixture is thick enough to make a burger
  • Oil grill well and place on slowly on medium flame
  • Add American cheese and toppings of choice
  • Toast a brioche bun on grill add lettuce tomato and onion and you’re done!

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Fun Station Initiatives

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News