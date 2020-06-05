Try this tasty recipe from Red Lion Diner in Southampton, NJ for National Veggie Burger Day

Veggie Burger:
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup carrots
1/2 cup broccoli
1/2 cup Black beans (Cooked)
1/2 cup cooked rice
- Directions:
- Chop in food processor and then sautéed in pan with olive oil; take off when veggies become soft. Add to a bowl to mix thoroughly.
- Season with:
Tablespoon salt
Tablespoon paprika
Pinch of thyme
Pinch of cumin
Pinch of black pepper
Add 1 egg
Add 1/2 cup olive oil
Add 1 cup bread crumb
- Mix until mixture is thick enough to make a burger
- Oil grill well and place on slowly on medium flame
- Add American cheese and toppings of choice
- Toast a brioche bun on grill add lettuce tomato and onion and you’re done!