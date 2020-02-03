Toys to Cure Cabin Fever/Winter Blues

Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, at The Toy Insider joined us to show some indoor toys!

See below for all of the toys shown!

H2OGO! SNOW UNICORN 39" INFLATABLE SNOW TUBE (BESTWAY) ● Go flying down the hill with flair! ● The H2OGO! Snow Unicorn Snow Tube is the perfect way for kids to show off their personality in a super fun way. ● This magical snow tube is bright and vibrant, while still being safe and sturdy. This snow tube is made with Polar-Shield™ material, which is made to be weather resistant. This softer, more flexible material not only performs better on the snow, but it also won't freeze or crack in cold temperatures like typical PVC snow tubes. ● That means a smoother, safer ride every time. Plus, this unicorn has two handles, which are perfectly over-sized to fit gloves. ● You can't go wrong with the H2OGO! Snow Unicorn Snow Tube! ● Ages: 6+ ● MSRP: $17.99 ● Available: Bed Bath & Beyond

SNOW GLOBE WINTER FORT (BIG MOUTH INC) ● Step right in to your very own Winter Wonderland with this 4-foot tall Snow Globe Snow Fort. ● Chill out and watch the snowflakes fall from inside the shimmery transparent globe - or bring the fort inside for a cozy night of binging holiday movies. ● Features a transparent magical shimmer and durable PVC that withstands extreme cold for indoor or outdoor use. ● Easy to inflate/deflate for portability & off-season storage ● Ages: 3+ ● MSRP: $69.99 ● Available: Amazon

SNOW BRICK MAKER (AMERICAN PLASTIC TOYS) ● Perfect for making the ideal igloo or snow fort! ● This handy snow brick maker produces perfect snow bricks every time. ● Comes in bright blue and purple. ● Ages: N/A ● MSRP: $12.95 (Amazon) ● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Five Below

Y’ART MASTERPIECE & Y’ART CORE (KAHOOTZ) ● A WHOLE NEW WAY to create amazing textile art with the ease of coloring! ● Y’Art is a brand new arts & crafts activity. ● It’s MESS FREE coloring with yarn! ● Yarn magically CLINGS to the Grip-N-Stick Y’Artboard. ● Totally OOPS-PROOF! Lift the yarn from the Y’Artboard if you make a mistake and reposition it any time. ● Thread the Y’Art pen and color the numbered areas with yarn with the Y’Art pen. ● Create amazing textures and patterns that look like brush strokes on a canvas. ● Frame your Y’Artwork when it’s done (frame on back of box). ● Available in Pug Puppy, Unicorn, Flamingo, Llama and Narwhal designs. ● Masterpiece is available in Starry Night, with the core SKUs available as Puppy, Unicorn, Llama, Narwhal, and Flamingo designs. ● Ages: 8+ ● MSRP: $14.99 ● Available: Amazon, Specialty retailers

CRAYOLA COLOR CHEMISTRY ARCTIC LAB (CRAYOLA) ● Crayola Color Chemistry Arctic Lab contains everything young scientists need to explore color like never before – with a new arctic twist. ● The Color Chemistry Arctic Lab includes 50 new winter weather themed experiments including 15 different experiments ready to go out of the box. ● Ideal for the holiday season, each of the 50 new experiments infuses color and winter themes, from snow that grows on trees, to color-changing window cling snowflakes and more. ● Ages: 7+ ● MSRP: $24.99 ● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

RAVENSBURGER PUZZLES (RAVENSBURGER) ● Classic puzzle brand Ravensburger’s latest release of puzzle collections includes puzzles for everyone ● 3D London Bus puzzle, 216 Piece (Ages: 10+ MSRP: $29.99) ● Disney Collector’s Edition Puzzles – 1,000 piece puzzles featuring iconic scenes from Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Cinderella, Bambi, Peter Pan, Dumbo, Fantasia, and Jungle Book (Ages: 12+ MSRP: $23.99) ● Dinosaur Pals: 24 pc. Super Size Floor Kids puzzle (Ages: 3+ MSRP: $14.99) ● Available: Amazon

FROZEN 2 GAME SERIES (CARDINAL GAMES - SPIN MASTER) ● Rumbling Rock is an exciting 3D game right from the world of Frozen 2. ● Climb the Earth Giant’s mountain and play as Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff from Frozen 2, but be careful not to wake the sleeping giant or you’ll have to start over again. ● Dodge boulders and secure safety as you ascend the mountain. ● Ages: 5+ ● MSRP: $19.99 ● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy ● Splash Match is the snowflake collecting game from the world of Frozen 2. ● Elsa has set the snow swirling in the wind; be the first to capture six snowflake shards and complete the picture on your snowflake mat to win. ● Motorized game board sends the snowflakes swirling ● Pick up the snowflakes with the included tongs before the Water Spirit appears and ends your turn. ● Ages: 5+ ● MSRP: $19.99 ● Available: Walmart