Toys R Us will Return With New Owner and New Plans

After a failed attempt to re-open in 2019 amid the holiday season, Toys R Us will return in the United States under New York based company WHP Global.

WHP announced Monday in a press release that it has acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands.

“We’re in the brand business, and Toys R Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world,” WHP chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said. “We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire… and for Toys R Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas.”

The company has plans to open right before this upcoming holiday season. Store locations could take place as flagships, pop-ups, airport shops or mini-stores within other retailers, according to WHP Global spokesperson..

After Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, 700 of its remaining stores shutdown. Although, the brand is no longer in existence in the United States, the Toys R Us brand still operates in 25 countries.