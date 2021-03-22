Top outdoor toys to get the kids out of the house this Spring PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Mar 22, 2021 / 09:26 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 22, 2021 / 09:26 AM EDT Need to get the kids out of the house? Toy Insider has revealed its list of Top Outdoor Toys in 2021. Ice Ribbon TwirlerLaser X Micro BlastersKidizoom Creator CamGiddy Buddy Bowling SetKid Trax Blues Clues ScooterSwimWays Spring Floats Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction