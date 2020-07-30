Today is National Cheesecake Day! Find out Where to Find the Best Deals

Thursday, July 30th is National Cheesecake Day! We’re joined by third generation owner Alan Rosen who tells us about the very popular day and cheesecake and their local presence in the South Jersey area.
In honor of National Cheesecake Day, Junior’s bakery outlet in Burlington, NJ will be offering $5 off any full sized cheesecake and will also be selling slices of cheesecake for $3 (they are normally $5).
Junior’s Bakery Outlet
Address:
499 Veterans Drive
Burlington, NJ 08016
Phone Number:
609-387-7300