Today is National Cheesecake Day! Find out Where to Find the Best Deals

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, July 30th is National Cheesecake Day! We’re joined by third generation owner Alan Rosen who tells us about the very popular day and cheesecake and their local presence in the South Jersey area.

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, Junior’s bakery outlet in Burlington, NJ will be offering $5 off any full sized cheesecake and will also be selling slices of cheesecake for $3 (they are normally $5).

Junior’s Bakery Outlet

Address:
499 Veterans Drive 
Burlington, NJ 08016

Phone Number:

609-387-7300

Share this story

Latest from PHL17 News

More PHL17 Morning News

Good News

Jacob H+

More Good News