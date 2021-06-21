Today is Make Music Day! Celebrate with events across the Delaware Valley

Today is a big day for the local music community- it’s Make Music Day!

Make Music Day is held each year on June 21st as part of a larger celebration of music in more than 1,000 cities world wide.

Vincent James, co-founder of Delaware County-based nonprofit “Keep Music Alive” shared what the day means and how you can show support at plenty of events all day across the Delaware Valley.

Highlights of Make Music Philly 2021 include:

Live in-person musical performances at many Philadelphia area venues including MilkBoy South Street, The Bourse, Harriett’s Bookshop, Sweeney’s Station Saloon, Bouvier Community Garden, Clark Park, Concert Garden, Parks on Tap: Water Works, Bartram’s Garden, Kelly Music & Art Center, Peppers by Amadeos and Crooked Eye Brewery with more locations still being added. J.W. Pepper, the largest sheet music retailer in the world, will be offering free music lessons from their talented staff members from 12:30 to 3:30 at their Exton main office in Chester County. BuildaBridge Intl is providing live musical performances, hand drumming, songwriting workshops and more at Concert Garden (20th @ Elsworth) from 12:30 to 4 PM FlowerPot Music – Join this FUN participatory event making music with Flower Pots at Bartrams Garden (5400 Lindbergh), 6 PM Rehearsal and 7:30 PM Performance Malmark Corporation will host Community Ring, a hands-on ringing and drumming event featuring handbells, handchimes and cajons on the ground of their manufacturing site in Plumsteadville in Bucks County with 3 sessions: 10 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM. Ice cream and soft pretzels will also be available by another Plumsteadville family business The Salt Box The Philadelphia Musicians’ Union, Local 77 and the Elegance String Quartet are inviting musicians with string instruments to join them for a fun rock, pop and classical participatory event Clark Park from 6 to 7 PM. Keep Music Alive will host a Ukulele Circle at the Kelly Music & Arts Center in Havertown from 7 PM to 8:30 PM. Rockdale Music will host a Bucket Drum Circle at Sundown in Aston, Delaware County starting at 7:30 PM One & Two Liberty Place, FMC Tower, Cira Centre & Cira Garage in Philadelphia will join buildings and landmarks across the country by lighting up in orange for #MakeMusicDay on the evening of June 21st.