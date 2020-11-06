1860 – Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th U.S. President
1923 – Jacob Schick was granted a patent for the electric razor
1940 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Wendell Wilkie, to win reelection as U.S. President
1966 – The Eagles’ Tim Brown ran back 2 kickoffs for touchdowns in a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Franklin Field. The Birds won 24-23.
1984 – President Ronald Reagan defeated former VP Walter Mondale, to win reelection.
1995 – Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced plans to move the team to Baltimore, MD
2001 – Phillies 3rd Baseman Scott Rolen won The Gold Glove Award
2007 – Phillies outfielder Aaron Rowand and Phils shortstop Jimmy Rollins each won Gold Glove Awards
2012 – President Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney to win reelection.
Birthdays:
Actress Emma Stone – 32
NBA Player Lamar Odom – 41
Actress Rebecca Romjin – 48
Actor Ethan Hawke – 50
Actress Sally Field – 74
Today In History
