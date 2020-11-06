Today In History

1860 – Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th U.S. President

1923 – Jacob Schick was granted a patent for the electric razor

1940 – Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Wendell Wilkie, to win reelection as U.S. President

1966 – The Eagles’ Tim Brown ran back 2 kickoffs for touchdowns in a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Franklin Field. The Birds won 24-23.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan defeated former VP Walter Mondale, to win reelection.

1995 – Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced plans to move the team to Baltimore, MD

2001 – Phillies 3rd Baseman Scott Rolen won The Gold Glove Award

2007 – Phillies outfielder Aaron Rowand and Phils shortstop Jimmy Rollins each won Gold Glove Awards

2012 – President Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney to win reelection.



Birthdays:

Actress Emma Stone – 32

NBA Player Lamar Odom – 41

Actress Rebecca Romjin – 48

Actor Ethan Hawke – 50

Actress Sally Field – 74



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction