Today In History – July 9th

1948 – With Major League Baseball’s color barrier broken, 42-year-old Satchel Paige makes his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians.

1953 – The Phillies’ Robin Roberts ends his streak of 28 straight complete games.

1956 – Dick Clark debuts as the host of a Philadelphia TV dance show called “Bandstand”. That show would go national as “American Bandstand” a year later.

1968 – The 76ers traded Wilt Chamberlain to the LA Lakers

1996 – The MLB All-Star Game was here in Philly at The Vet. The National League beat The American League 6-0.

1996 MLB All-Star Game (Getty Images)