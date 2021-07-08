Today In History – July 8th

1835 – Legend has it that The Liberty Bell cracked on this date, while being rung for the funeral of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. However several accounts dispute this.

1889 – The Wall Street Journal was published for the first time

1981 – The Senate confirmed Sandra Day O’Connor to be a Supreme Court Justice

1988 – Singer Stevie Wonder announced plans to run for Mayor of Detroit, MI in 1992. He did not follow through with those plans

2000 – Venus Williams wins Wimbledon, becoming the first Black Female winner since Althea Gibson in 1958. It was the first of many Grand Slam titles for her.

AP Photo