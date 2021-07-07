Today In History – July 7th

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1930 – Construction began on The Hoover Dam
1946 – Jimmy Carter married Rosalynn Smith
1948 – The Cleveland Indians signed 42-year-old Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige
1967 – The Beatles released “All You Need Is Love”
1967 – The Doors’ “Light My Fire” reaches the top of the Billboard charts
1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated to become the first female Supreme Court Justice
1993 – Lenny Dykstra hits a bases loaded, 2-run double in the 20th inning, to give the Phillies a 7-6 win over the LA Dodgers

AP Photo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives