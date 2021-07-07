Today In History – July 7th

1930 – Construction began on The Hoover Dam

1946 – Jimmy Carter married Rosalynn Smith

1948 – The Cleveland Indians signed 42-year-old Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige

1967 – The Beatles released “All You Need Is Love”

1967 – The Doors’ “Light My Fire” reaches the top of the Billboard charts

1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated to become the first female Supreme Court Justice

1993 – Lenny Dykstra hits a bases loaded, 2-run double in the 20th inning, to give the Phillies a 7-6 win over the LA Dodgers

