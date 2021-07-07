1930 – Construction began on The Hoover Dam
1946 – Jimmy Carter married Rosalynn Smith
1948 – The Cleveland Indians signed 42-year-old Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige
1967 – The Beatles released “All You Need Is Love”
1967 – The Doors’ “Light My Fire” reaches the top of the Billboard charts
1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated to become the first female Supreme Court Justice
1993 – Lenny Dykstra hits a bases loaded, 2-run double in the 20th inning, to give the Phillies a 7-6 win over the LA Dodgers
Today In History – July 7th
1930 – Construction began on The Hoover Dam