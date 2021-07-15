Today In History – July 15th

American rock ‘n roll singer and dancer Chubby Checker ‘doing the Freddie’ on a television show, UK, 7th April 1965. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1922 – The duck-billed platypus was seen in America for the first time. The Bronx Zoo in New York got one from Australia.
1960 – Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” was released. It is the only song in rock and roll history to top the Billboard charts twice, in two separate years. The song hit number one in 1960. It then hit the top of the charts again when it was re-released in 1962, after Checker appeared on the Ed Sullivan show in October 1961. Many people don’t realize that Chubby Checker did not have the original version of “The Twist”. Hank Ballard And The Midnighters released the original version in 1958.
2005 – The movie “Wedding Crashers” was released.
2006 – Twitter was launched.

Birthdays:
Singer Linda Ronstadt turns 75
Actress Brigitte Neilsen turns 58
Actor Forest Whitaker turns 60
Actor Brian Austin Green turns 48

