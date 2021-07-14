Today In History – July 14th

1969 – The $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills were all taken out of circulation in the U.S.
1983 – Mario Brothers was released in Japan, starting the hugely popular Super Mario Brothers franchise.
1985 – The final United States Football League game was played. The Baltimore Stars beat the Oakland Invaders in the finals USFL Championship game 28-24. Prior to moving to Baltimore, The Stars were in Philadelphia and played their home games at The Vet. The Philadelphia Stars won the USFL Championship in 1984.
1987 – Major League Baseball’s Rookie of the Year Award was renamed in Jackie Robinson’s honor.
Birthdays:
UFC Fighter Conor McGregor is 33
Actress Jane Lynch is 61
