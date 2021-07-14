Today In History – July 14th

A $1,000 bill printed in 1863 is seen on display Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Baltimore. The rare bill, which features Declaration of Independence signer Robert Morris, is expected to sell for around $1 million when it goes up for auction in Baltimore Thursday. (AP Photo/Courtney Columbus)

1969 – The $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills were all taken out of circulation in the U.S.

1983 – Mario Brothers was released in Japan, starting the hugely popular Super Mario Brothers franchise.

1985 – The final United States Football League game was played. The Baltimore Stars beat the Oakland Invaders in the finals USFL Championship game 28-24. Prior to moving to Baltimore, The Stars were in Philadelphia and played their home games at The Vet. The Philadelphia Stars won the USFL Championship in 1984.

1987 – Major League Baseball’s Rookie of the Year Award was renamed in Jackie Robinson’s honor.

Birthdays:

UFC Fighter Conor McGregor is 33

Actress Jane Lynch is 61

And Happy Birthday to our own Khiree Stewart!!!