Today In History – July 13th

1923 – The “Hollywood” sign was dedicated in Los Angeles, CA. It originally said “Hollywoodland”. The “land” was removed when the sign was renovated in 1949.

1934 – Frank Sinatra made is recording debut.

1985 – Live Aid was held simultaneously at JFK Stadium here in Philly, and Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over $70 million was raised for African Famine Relief. Phil Collins performed live at BOTH venues. He performed in London, then hopped on The Concorde and flew to Philly.



Birthdays:

Tom Kenny (voice of Spongebob Squarepants) is 59

Jeopardy Announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97!!

Actor Patrick Stewart is 81

Actor Harrison Ford is 79



