Today In History – July 13th

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1923 – The “Hollywood” sign was dedicated in Los Angeles, CA. It originally said “Hollywoodland”. The “land” was removed when the sign was renovated in 1949.
1934 – Frank Sinatra made is recording debut.
1985 – Live Aid was held simultaneously at JFK Stadium here in Philly, and Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over $70 million was raised for African Famine Relief. Phil Collins performed live at BOTH venues. He performed in London, then hopped on The Concorde and flew to Philly.

Birthdays:
Tom Kenny (voice of Spongebob Squarepants) is 59
Jeopardy Announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97!!
Actor Patrick Stewart is 81
Actor Harrison Ford is 79

AP Photo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives