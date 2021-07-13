1923 – The “Hollywood” sign was dedicated in Los Angeles, CA. It originally said “Hollywoodland”. The “land” was removed when the sign was renovated in 1949.
1934 – Frank Sinatra made is recording debut.
1985 – Live Aid was held simultaneously at JFK Stadium here in Philly, and Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over $70 million was raised for African Famine Relief. Phil Collins performed live at BOTH venues. He performed in London, then hopped on The Concorde and flew to Philly.
Birthdays:
Tom Kenny (voice of Spongebob Squarepants) is 59
Jeopardy Announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97!!
Actor Patrick Stewart is 81
Actor Harrison Ford is 79
Today In History – July 13th
