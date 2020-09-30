Today In History 9/30

1962 – The New York Mets lost their 120th game of the season. It was also the final game in the career of Phillies great Richie Ashburn, who then was on the Mets. The following season, Ashburn began his long run as a Phillies broadcaster.

1978 – The Phillies clinched the National League East title for the 3rd year in a row. They lost in the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1991 – “The Jerry Springer Show” premiered

Birthdays:

Crystal Bernard – 59

Barry Williams – 66

Marilyn McCoo – 77

Phillies great Robin Roberts would have been 94. He passed away in 2010