Today in History – 7/12/21

1957 – The U.S. Surgeon General, Leroy E. Burney, reported that there was a direct link between cigarette smoking and lung cancer.

1960 – Manufacturing began on The Etch-A-Sketch

1962 – The Rolling Stones performed for the first time, at The Marquee Club in London.

1965 – “California Girls” from The Beach Boys was released.

1976 – Family Feud premiered, with host Richard Dawson.

1979 – It was “Disco Demolition Night” between games of a Chicago White Sox doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The event was organized by a local radio station. Fans were supposed to bring their Disco records, and they would be blown up on the field between games. But things got out of hand when fans stormed the field. The White Sox were forced to forfeit the second game.

1982 – “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” broke box office records by surpassing the $100 million mark in its first 31 days in theaters.

