Today In History – 12/2

1816 – The first savings bank in America opened, right here in Philly. It was the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society. The “PSFS” letters are still a part of the Philly skyline on what used to be the PSFS building. It is now a Loews Hotel.
1927 – The first Model A Ford was sold, for $385.
1988 – “The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad” hit movie theaters.
Birthdays:
Nelly Furtado – 42
Britney Spears – 39
Aaron Rodgers – 37
Charlie Puth – 29
