Today In History – 11/4

1952 – Dwight Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson to become U.S. President
1954 – The Philadelphia A’s moved to Kansas City
1980 – Ronald Reagan defeated President Jimmy Carter, to become the 40th U.S. President
1980 – Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton became the third pitcher in baseball history (at the time) to win the Cy Young Award
2004 – The Phillies hired Charlie Manuel as Manager. He wasn’t a popular choice at first, but he proved all the naysayers wrong. Manuel led the Phils to the 2008 World Series title, and became the winningest Manager in franchise history.
2008 – Barack Obama defeated John McCain to become the 44th U.S. President
Birthdays:
Actress Loretta Swit (M*A*S*H) – 83
Actress Markie Post (Night Court) – 70
Kris Jenner – 64
Actor Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid) – 58
Rapper Diddy – 51
Actor Matthew McConaughey – 51
NFL Player Odell Beckham, Jr (Cleveland Browns) – 27
