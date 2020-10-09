1855 – Isaac Singer patented the sewing machine
1888 – The Washington Monument opened
1915 – Woodrow Wilson became the first President to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a World Series game, and it happened right here in Philadelphia. The Phillies were in the World Series that year against Babe Ruth (as a pitcher) and the Boston Red Sox. President Wilson threw out the first pitch before game two at Baker Bowl.
1946 – The first electric blanket was sold in stores. The price was $39.50. It was a hot item.
1965 – “Yesterday” from The Beatles hit #1. It stayed #1 for 4 weeks.
1973 – Elvis and Priscilla Presley divorced after 6 years of marriage. It was never known if this left him …All Shook Up
Birthdays:
The Who’s John Entwistle – 76
Singer Jackson Browne – 72
Actor Scott Bakula – 66
John Lennon would have turned 80 years old
Today In History – 10/9
1855 – Isaac Singer patented the sewing machine