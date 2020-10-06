Today In History 10/6

1876 – The American Library Association was formed in Philadelphia
1893 – Nabisco invents Cream of Wheat
1911 – Cy Young pitches in his 906th and final game. His Boston Rustlers lost to the Brooklyn Dodgers 13-3. Cy Young won 511 games, a record that still stands.
1965 – The Supremes released “I Hear A Symphony”
1987 – George Michael released “Faith”
1993 – After 3 world titles, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan retired. He then tried baseball, playing in over 150 games for the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox Double A team (former Phillies manager Terry Francona was Jordan’s manager). Jordan returned to the Bulls in 1995 and helped them win 3 more titles.
2010 – Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay became the second pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw a post-season no-hitter. Halladay held the Cincinnati Reds hitless in a 4-0 victory, in game one of the NLDS. The only other post-season no-hitter was a perfect game thrown by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees, against the Brooklyn Dodgers in game 5 of the 1956 World Series.
