1873 – P.T. Barnum’s circus, “The Greatest Show on Earth”, premiered
1952 – Clarence Birdseye sold the first frozen peas
1974 – “The Rumble In The Jungle”. Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the 8th round, in a match held in Kinshasa, Zaire
1984 – Detroit Tiger pitcher Willie Hernandez won the American League Cy Young Award. We mention this because Hernandez was a reliever with the Phillies the previous year. The Phils traded him to Detroit for Outfielder Glenn Wilson and Catcher John Wockenfuss. Wilson and Wockenfuss didn’t do much for the Phillies, while Hernandez won the 1984 Cy Young Award AND the American League MVP Award … and led the Tigers to the ’84 World Series title.
Birthdays:
Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship’s Grace Slick – 81
Actor Henry Winkler (The Fonz on “Happy Days”) – 75
Soccer player Diego Maradona 60
Actor Harry Hamlin – 59
Ivanka Trump – 39
Today in History – 10/30
