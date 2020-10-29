Today In History – 10/29

1960 – Cassius Clay (Muhammed Ali) had his first pro fight. He beat Tunney Hunsaker in 6 rounds, in Louisville, KY.
1981 – Bill Giles became the CEO of the Phillies
1982 – Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney released “The Girl is Mine”
1998 – John Glenn became the oldest man to go into space, at 77 years old
2008 – THE PHILLIES WON THE WORLD SERIES!!! The Phils beat Tampa 5-4 in the continuation of Game 5. Game 5 began on the 27th, but was suspended due to rain. The Phillies took the series 4 games to 1. Cole Hamels was World Series MVP.
Birthdays:
Actress Winona Ryder – 49
Actress Gabrielle Union – 48
Actress Tracee Ellis-Ross – 48