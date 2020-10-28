Today In History – 10/28

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis ends.
1965 – Construction is completed on the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
1971 – John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)”.
1989 – The Oakland A’s sweep the San Francisco Giants in the World Series. The was an earthquake in San Francisco prior to Game 3 on October 17th. The series resumed on the 27th, and wrapped up on the 28th. It was the first World Series meeting between these teams since 1913, when the Giants were in New York and the A’s were here in Philly.
Birthdays:
Actress and singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn, Family Matters) – 72
Kaitlyn Jenner – 71
Microsoft CEO Bill Gates – 65
Actress Julia Roberts – 53
Country Singer Brad Paisley – 48
Actor Joaquin Phoenix – 48