1774 – The first Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia
1949 – President Harry S. Truman raised the minimum wage from 40 cents an hour to 75 cents
1970 – Doonesbury comic strip debuts
1982 – Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton became the first pitcher to win 4 Cy Young Awards
2008 – In Game 4 of the World Series the Phillies beat the Rays 10-2. The game featured a home run from pitcher Joe Blanton, and 2 home runs from Phils First Baseman Ryan Howard
Birthdays:
Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak – 74
Actress Jacyln Smith (Charlie’s Angels) – 73
Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – 73
Actress Lauren Tewes (The Love Boat) – 66
Today In History – 10/26
1774 – The first Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia