Today In History – 10/26

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing has made us delay or cancel many wonderful life events, like weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries. But just because we can’t get together in person does not mean we can’t get together at all.

Our friend, author, and motivational speaker, Lisa Bien shared some of the creative ways we can still get together, safely, and to remind us that now more than ever we have to take time to focus on celebrating family, friendship, love, even if it is in ways we never would have imagined.