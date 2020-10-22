Today In History – 10/22

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects the carbonized cotton filament lightbulb.
1938 – The 1st Xerox copy was made.
1939 – The first televised NFL game. The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Eagles 23-14 at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field
1978 – Pope John Paul II innaugurated
1997 – The coldest World Series game. It was 38 degrees when the Marlins faced the Indians in Cleveland
Birthdays:
Actor Christopher Lloyd (pictured) (Taxi, Back to The Future) – 82
Actor Jeff Goldblum (The Fly) – 68
Singer Shaggy – 52
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family…weeknights on PHL17) – 45
Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire) – 30