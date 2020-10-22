Today In History – 10/22

Actor Christopher Lloyd arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents An Evening Honoring James Burrows, on Monday, October 7, 2013, at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theater, in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects the carbonized cotton filament lightbulb.

1938 – The 1st Xerox copy was made.

1939 – The first televised NFL game. The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Eagles 23-14 at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field

1978 – Pope John Paul II innaugurated

1997 – The coldest World Series game. It was 38 degrees when the Marlins faced the Indians in Cleveland

Birthdays:

Actor Christopher Lloyd (pictured) (Taxi, Back to The Future) – 82

Actor Jeff Goldblum (The Fly) – 68

Singer Shaggy – 52

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family…weeknights on PHL17) – 45

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire) – 30

