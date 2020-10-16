Today In History – 10/16

1923 – The Disney Company was founded
1958 – Chevrolet introduced the El Camino
1972 – Credence Clearwater Revival broke up
1983 – The Baltimore Orioles won the World Series over the Phillies 4 games to 1. The Phils won the first game in Baltimore, and then the Orioles won the next 4 straight games.
Birthdays:
MLB Hall of Fame broadcaster and former Phillie Tim McCarver – 79
(NOTE: Pic shows McCarver as part of the Channel 17 Phillies broadcast team along with Andy Musser, Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn)
Actress Suzanne Somers – 74
Actor Tim Robbins – 62
Singer John Mayer – 42
