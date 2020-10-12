Today In History – 10/12/20

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance was first recited in schools.
1901 – President Theodore Roosevelt renamed “The Executive House”, “The White House”.
1915 – Ford Motor Company made its 1,000,000th car.
1966 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience formed.
1973 – President Richard Nixon nominated Gerald Ford to replace Spiro Agnew as Vice President.
1976 – The Cincinnati Reds swept the Phillies in the NLCS
1979 – Boston Celtics guard (and Atlantic City native) Chris Ford hit the first three-point shot in NBA history.
1980 – The Phillies beat the Houston Astros 3 games to 2, in what many consider the best National League Championship series in MLB history. By the way, the pic above is from Channel 17’s broadcast of the game.
