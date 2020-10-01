1890 – Yosemite National Park was established
1932 – Babe Ruth’s famous “called shot”, when he predicted he would hit a home run, and where it would go.
1940 – The PA Turnpike opened
1950 – The Phillies won the National League pennant
1955 – “The Honeymooners” premiered
1970 – The final game at Connie Mack Stadium in North Philly. The Phillies beat the Montreal Expos 2-1. The Phils played at Connie Mack (formerly Shibe Park) from 1938-1970. The Philadelphia A’s played there from 1909-1954. The Eagles also played there from 1940-1957.
1971 – Walt Disney World opened.
Today In History 10/1
