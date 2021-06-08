Tired of Ditching Unused Burger Buns? Round Hot Dogs are now giving Leftover Buns a New Useful Meaning

How many bites do it usually take to finish a hot dog?

Thanks to creator and popular cheesesteak chain owner Tony Luke, the answer to that question may change, with the newly introduced Rastelli’s round dog hot dogs.

Similar to a flat patty, circular dogs could be a game changer at your next backyard barbeque. The ridge edges makes this the perfect item for grilling.

Since these patties are a little bigger than your usual hot dog, they will leave you feeling fuller.

Probably the biggest plus side of this unique shaped dog is that their surface area allows for more topping opportunities that are much less likely to fall off. Try them with your favorite hot dog or burger add-ons!

Dare to Try? If interested the 3-ounce round dog hot dogs are available for purchase exclusively from QVC.