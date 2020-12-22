Tips to help battle those holiday blues

The holiday blues are hitting more people hard this year, but licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Dr. Jaime Zuckerman has some tips to help you through the season.

· Offer Yourself Some Grace: One of the best things you can do is give yourself permission to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.

· Be Kind to Yourself: If you need to be alone, then honor that. If you crave the company and affection of others, seek it out. Do whatever feels right to you during this difficult time.

· Find Support: Sharing your feelings is often the best way to get through them and finding people you can talk to will help.

· Make a Difference: Helping to improve the lives of others can help take the focus off your loss, lifting your spirits in the process.

· Stop Making Comparisons: It’s easy to see other people or families enjoying holiday festivities and compare their experience to what you feel during this difficult time. This may make you feel worse or that you’re lacking in some fashion. Keep in mind that the holidays are stressful for most people and they are rarely the “magical” gatherings depicted in greeting cards, movies, or on television. Try to embrace what you have rather than compare it to what you think others have.