Tips For Healthy Snacking

Lyndi Wieand, RDN, LDN, Weis Markets Lehigh Valley In-Store Dietitian joins us to discuss how to eat healthy while we follow stay at home orders.

Lyndi emphasizes the benefit of choosing healthful snacks for more energy and a better mood while at home. For example, choosing foods that give you a blood sugar rise and rapid fall may make you crankier and more sluggish. Choosing nuts, yogurts or whole grains can help boost your mood throughout the day.

  1. Top four tips:
    1. Power up with protein (nuts, nut butter, roasted chickpeas, cheese, jerky, yogurt)
    1. Add a fruit or veggie
    1. Snack at regular intervals, i.e. a few hours after breakfast, after lunch and maybe even before bed if you’re hungry
    1. Focus on fiber (whole-grain crackers, hummus, popcorn, whole-grain toast)

