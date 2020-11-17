TikTok User with Covid-19 Goes Viral after eating Weird Foods while unable to Taste or Smell PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 17, 2020 / 09:45 AM EST / Updated: Nov 17, 2020 / 10:43 AM EST Russell Donnelly, A New Jersey man is recovering from COVID-19 and he is showing us some of the side effects. He calls his video the “COVID Taste Test.” Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction