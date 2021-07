Thursday is Wawa Hoagie Day! 100 Wawa employees are making more than 17,000 turkey hoagies at the National Constitution Center.

Wawa is donating 5,000 hoagies to Philabundance! Additionally, 2,000 hoagies will be handed off at a dedicated “Heroes Lane” on 6th and arch streets between 10am – 11am to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center. The remaining 10,000 will be served free to the public at Noon during Wawa’s Hoagie Day celebration.