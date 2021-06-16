This Philly LGBTQ Community Center Recently Reopened Its Doors

The William Way LGBTQ Community Center is back open since closing it doors due to COVID-19.

The center pivoted many of its services online during the pandemic. The building is also about to undergo some renovations.

Some of those renovations include new air conditioning, heating, a new lobby, and ballroom.

This comes as the center is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“That’s what really makes me excited about this center,” said Chris Bartlett, who is the executive director of the William Way Community Center. “It’s a location, both a real place and virtually now, where can come and create their dreams on what they want the LGBTQ community to look like. Where they want to take it over the next 10 years.”

The center will still offer some programs virtually.

It is also hosting a pride run this week and a virtual concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra later this month.

