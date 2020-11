Moms and dads often look forward to their child’s annual school picture, and a mom in Texas was excited too… until she took a closer look.

Her son looked adorable in the photo, but printed underneath were the words “I DON’T WANT THIS” in all capital letters.

That family lives in the Lone Star state now, but the mom actually has ties to this area.

They say when they first saw the kindergartener’s pictures, they were in shock… but now the photos are a family keepsake.