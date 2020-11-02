This Day in History – 11/2

1920 – The first radio station in America, KDKA in Pittsburgh, PA, hits the air. They came on the air with Presidential and Local election coverage.
1959 – Game show contestant Charles Van Doren admitted that the popular show “Twenty-One” was fixed.
1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes to #1 and stays there for 11 weeks.
1972 – Steve Carlton wins the National League Cy Young Award. He won 27 games for the Phils that year, on a team that won only 57 games total. So he won 45% of his team’s games … still a record.
1977 – Carlton wins his 2nd Cy Young Award.
1983 – President Ronald Reagan signs a bill establishing the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday.
Birthdays:
Pro Golfer Gary Player – 85
Hall of Fame pitcher (and former Phillie…briefly) Fernando Valenzuela – 60
“Friends” star David Schwimmer – 54
Singer Nelly – 46
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garapolo – 29