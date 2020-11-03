The polls are now open. Here’s what you need to know before heading out

The polls are officially open now.

Polls are open until 8 PM and everyone in line by that time can use the voting machine. Please be patient, lines may be long.

Don’t forget to wear a mask and remember to social distance to stay safe and protect others from COVID-19.

Call 866-OUR-VOTE to report Election Day issues including voter intimidation.

No voter who believes they are properly registered should leave the polling place without using the machine or voting a provisional ballot.

It is strongly recommended that mail-in ballots be returned in person to satellite election offices or drop boxes by 8 PM. Go to votespa.com/dropbox to find locations in your county. Avoid putting them in the mail- they have to be received by Friday in order to count.