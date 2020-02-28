Please enable Javascript to watch this video

N.O.W is an organization with a mission of empowering youth through mentorship, character building, and entrepreneurship is hosting an upcoming gala fundraiser.

The N.O.W. Gala Saturday March 7, 2020 8pm- 1 am The Regal Ballroom - 5411 Oxford Avenue - Philadelphia, PA 19124

The main purpose of the N.O.W. Gala is to raise money to provide two partial scholarships for two Philadelphia High School seniors.

The founder and president, DJ McFadden joined us this morning to tell us about their initiatives and upcoming events.

To learn more, visit their Instagram @nowyouthfoundation