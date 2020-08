The countdown is on until its cookie season.

The Girl Scouts of the USA will debut its newest cookie, “Toast Yay.” The French toast inspired treat is dipped in icing and is the perfect sweet snack. Some say you can even eat it for breakfast.

You will have to wait a few months before you can try it. Toast Yay is not available until the official start of cookie season in January.

The Girl Scouts are making the cookies easier to find next year, by selling it online due to the coronavirus.