Philly Feeds Foley: The Dog House

The Dog House restaurant has been a staple in the New Castle, Delaware community since 1952 and thanks to many regular customers, the hot dog business is still going strong.

“It was my Dad’s blood,” says owner Darlene Spence. “This place meant everything in the world to him everything.”

Spence’s father Hut Reinhart purchased the Dog House from the original owners in 2011, with a primary focus on hot dogs and a steady following for it’s fresh sub sandwiches.

“Our number one dog is our hot dog everything which is mustard, ketchup, onion, lettuce tomato but we sell more chili cheese dogs than we do anything and we didn’t always have chili,” added Spence.

On a given day Spence says the Dog House can sell anywhere from 400 to 600 hotdogs per day.

