The common mistake that could be costing lives amid the pandemic

At the height of the pandemic, health officials reported people avoiding doctor’s offices and hospitals in fear of getting infected with COVID-19. But that’s caused new issues for those who need care for pre-existing conditions.

The American Heart Association has created the new campaign called “Don’t Die of Doubt,” which focuses on getting people to the hospital in emergencies. The consequences of not going could be life-threatening.

Dr. Kulpreet Barn, cardiologist at Deborah Heart And Lung Center joined us to share what you should do if you have pre-existing conditions or in the case of an emergency.