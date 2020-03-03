The Blueprint: 6 Practical Steps to Lift Your Leadership to New Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former CEO of Campbell Soup (and former President of Nabisco), Doug Conant, a Philadelphia-based leadership expert talks about his new book being released Wednesday.

He shares that his path to success has been anything but straightforward. He was fired in his 30s without warning, a setback that almost derailed him permanently. While serving as Campbell CEO, Doug was in a near fatal car wreck that forced him to take a look at his priorities and values. Now he's using his insights and experiences to inspire and motivate others to be more authentic in all that they do.

Here are the six steps that he talks about in his book:

· Reach High – Envision

· Dig Deep – Reflect

· Lay the Groundwork – Study

· Design – Plan

· Build – Practice

· Reinforce – Improve

For more information, I invite you to visit his website.