The 2020 State of the Air Report

Philadelphia Metro Area Continues to Rank Among Worst 25 in Nation for Two Measures of Air Quality, But Was Best Ever for Daily Particle Pollution, Finds 2020 ‘State of the Air’ Report

Ozone and particle pollution are the nation’s most widespread air pollutants, and both can be deadly. In contrast, the report found that Philadelphia’s measure for daily spikes of fine particle pollution improved to its best level ever.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which has been responsible for dramatic improvements in air quality. However, Philadelphia area residents continue to breathe some of the most unhealthy air in the country, driven by emissions from vehicles and industrial sources, both locally generated as well as from upwind, placing their health and lives at risk,” said American Lung Association Director of Environmental Health Kevin Stewart.