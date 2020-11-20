Thanksgiving Seasonal Fruit and Vegetables PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 20, 2020 / 09:41 AM EST / Updated: Nov 20, 2020 / 09:41 AM EST Thanksgiving is next week! Even though it’s going to look different this year you can still eat your favorite food. Moffat Welsh from Weavers Way in Chestnut Hill joined us to tell us about the fruits and vegetables that are in season. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction