Head to the Liacouras Center for Hooter s award winning Birthday Party celebration at the Men's Basketball vs. USF on Sunday, March 1st at 12pm! All fans are invited to walk around the main concourse to meet and greet many of Hooter s mascot friends, visit Stella the owl, and play in our interactive kid zone pop a shot area. Kids can also meet a balloon artist, get their faces painted and meet real Disney princesses!