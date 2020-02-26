Temple Theaters “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temple Theaters is producing a new musical "Love's Labour's Lost," based on the play by William Shakespeare.

While the language for the book of the show is Shakespearean, the setting, costumes, and music is all updated to a 5 year college class reunion which features the kinds of silly tropes you see in college/HS movies like "the dim witted local security guard" and "the foreign exchange student." Audiences can expect things like boy band numbers, a cats cameo, and a tuba song.

It only runs until Friday, Feb 28 and the show is at 7:30 pm. The show is a mashup of Shakespearean language and hilarious pop songs by Philly native Michael Friedman. It is also only 1 hour and 40 minutes straight through.

It plays at the Tomlinson Theater, 1301 w. Norris St. Philly, PA on Temple Campus. More info about tickets here.