Stroll Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill to enjoy amazing culinary specials and

support local restaurants during A Taste of Summer: Dining in Chestnut Hill. This special,

culinary experience will give diners the opportunity to taste delicious meals from

neighborhood eateries and enjoy limited-time summer menu items.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating in Taste of Summer, until Sunday, September 13. Click here to learn more!