FORMATION Sauna + Wellness is Philadelphia’s only Nordic-style wellness retreat. The space is plant-filled, comforting, relaxing and warm. Step inside the Northern Liberties location and you’ll feel like you’ve left the hustle and bustle of the city.

FORMATION’s main service is Contrast Therapy, a cycle of sauna/cold soak which is hailed for tension, stress and ache-relief. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to give it a try.